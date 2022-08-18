Will Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) is 3.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $13.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHO stock was last observed hovering at around $12.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $12.12, the stock is 8.04% and 13.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 6.58% off its SMA200. SHO registered 11.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.00.

The stock witnessed a 11.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.68%, and is 6.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $2.54B and $764.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.88 and Fwd P/E is 30.68. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.39% and -12.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 103.20% this year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 213.18M, and float is at 208.63M with Short Float at 11.46%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Springer Robert C,the company’sPresident and CIO. SEC filings show that Springer Robert C sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $12.35 per share for a total of $12.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Interim CEO) bought a total of 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $10.63 per share for $95670.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the SHO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, PASQUALE DOUGLAS M (Interim CEO) acquired 1,765 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $19415.0. The insider now directly holds 350,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO).

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading 15.81% up over the past 12 months and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is 26.22% higher over the same period. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is 19.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.