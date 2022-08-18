ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) down -27.11% since start of the year

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) is -27.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.78 and a high of $32.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIP stock was last observed hovering at around $19.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.65% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.4% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 17.36% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.18, the stock is -2.02% and 5.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -8.32% at the moment leaves the stock -16.36% off its SMA200. ZIP registered -27.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.42.

The stock witnessed a 8.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.55%, and is -9.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.91% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) has around 1150 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $843.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 53.47. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.93% and -44.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.20% this year.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.81M, and float is at 30.24M with Short Float at 21.09%.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAKAMOTO RYAN T.,the company’sGeneral Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. sold 1,787 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $16.88 per share for a total of $30165.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70724.0 shares.

ZIPRECRUITER INC. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 21 that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 1,786 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 21 and was made at $17.17 per share for $30666.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72511.0 shares of the ZIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, SAKAMOTO RYAN T. (General Counsel and Secretary) disposed off 2,441 shares at an average price of $18.41 for $44928.0. The insider now directly holds 65,305 shares of ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP).

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -0.60% down over the past 12 months. Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) is -15.70% down on the 1-year trading charts.