A peek at Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Who has invested in It?

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is 58.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.85 and a high of $146.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLO stock was last observed hovering at around $117.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $118.79, the stock is 8.05% and 5.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.53 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 22.42% off its SMA200. VLO registered 90.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.93%.

The stock witnessed a 8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.72%, and is 4.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has around 9813 employees, a market worth around $46.35B and $155.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.81 and Fwd P/E is 7.78. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.85% and -19.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valero Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 164.80% this year

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 404.00M, and float is at 392.42M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riggs R. Lane, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Riggs R. Lane sold 17,767 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $131.53 per share for a total of $2.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Valero Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 25 that Gorder Joseph W (COB & CEO) sold a total of 26,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 25 and was made at $82.33 per share for $2.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the VLO stock.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 73.52% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 64.45% higher over the same period.