Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) is -37.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.41 and a high of $78.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADGI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -50.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is 16.73% and 24.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 12.19% at the moment leaves the stock -46.47% off its SMA200. ADGI registered -83.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.54%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.37.

The stock witnessed a 3.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.88%, and is 20.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.77% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 87.14% and -94.28% from its 52-week high.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -784.00% this year

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.87M, and float is at 74.08M with Short Float at 5.71%.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 17.95% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -1.48% lower over the same period.