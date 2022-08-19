Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) is -82.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $19.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APLT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.55, the stock is 32.61% and 43.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 14.81% at the moment leaves the stock -61.37% off its SMA200. APLT registered -90.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.61%.

The stock witnessed a 50.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.27%, and is 16.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.28% over the week and 9.11% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 113.00% and -91.90% from its 52-week high.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.04M, and float is at 20.96M with Short Float at 1.54%.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIE bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.56 million shares.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Mahadevan Chids () sold a total of 905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $1.65 per share for $1493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9800.0 shares of the APLT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, Perfetti Riccardo (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $1.97 for $59100.0. The insider now directly holds 160,909 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT).