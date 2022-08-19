ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) stock Plunged by -0.40% yesterday

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE: ARR) is -24.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.57 and a high of $11.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.71% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -23.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.42, the stock is -1.69% and 3.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -12.21% off its SMA200. ARR registered -29.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$8.59.

The stock witnessed a 4.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.13%, and is -4.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 6.51. Distance from 52-week low is 33.21% and -33.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.30%).

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.40% this year

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Top Institutional Holders

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOUNTAIN JAMES R, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MOUNTAIN JAMES R sold 33,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 01 at a price of $10.81 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55110.0 shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that Zimmer Jeffrey J (Co-CEO and President) sold a total of 28,763 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $10.80 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ARR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, ULM SCOTT (Co-CEO) disposed off 27,478 shares at an average price of $10.80 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR).

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -45.10% down over the past 12 months and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) that is -21.78% lower over the same period. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is -30.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.