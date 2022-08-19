AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is 53.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.84 and a high of $14.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASTS stock was last observed hovering at around $13.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17%.

Currently trading at $12.17, the stock is 43.05% and 66.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -8.77% at the moment leaves the stock 49.26% off its SMA200. ASTS registered 42.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 77.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.73.

The stock witnessed a 82.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.17%, and is 11.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $2.07B and $12.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 151.45% and -14.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-82.70%).

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 67.30% this year

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 51.73M, and float is at 41.87M with Short Float at 27.53%.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.