Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) is -71.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.05 and a high of $14.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CENN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.54, the stock is -0.84% and -8.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -53.39% off its SMA200. CENN registered -79.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.79%.

The stock witnessed a -11.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.99%, and is 1.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $399.69M and $8.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 46.67% and -89.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 175.09M, and float is at 161.21M with Short Float at 8.17%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.