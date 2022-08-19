Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Volatility At 3.35%, Should You Add A Position?

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) is 65.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.15 and a high of $163.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNG stock was last observed hovering at around $161.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.08% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.83% off the consensus price target high of $209.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -8.81% lower than the price target low of $154.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.56, the stock is 12.91% and 21.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.49 million and changing 3.77% at the moment leaves the stock 33.54% off its SMA200. LNG registered 95.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$632.00.

The stock witnessed a 23.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.01%, and is 8.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has around 1550 employees, a market worth around $40.82B and $25.25B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.31. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 103.97% and 2.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 191.20% this year

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.60M, and float is at 247.80M with Short Float at 1.08%.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHEAR NEAL A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHEAR NEAL A sold 10,318 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $140.16 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26158.0 shares.

Cheniere Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 03 that BAILEY VICKY A (Director) sold a total of 2,501 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 03 and was made at $102.35 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35503.0 shares of the LNG stock.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 73.52% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 64.45% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 36.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.