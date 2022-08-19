Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) is -13.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.34 and a high of $105.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHD stock was last observed hovering at around $88.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $94.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.5% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -18.31% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.73, the stock is -1.09% and -1.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -7.14% off its SMA200. CHD registered 4.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.60%.

The stock witnessed a -4.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.62%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.06% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $21.53B and $5.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.20 and Fwd P/E is 27.34. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.44% and -15.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.60M, and float is at 242.49M with Short Float at 1.95%.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by IRWIN BRADLEY C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that IRWIN BRADLEY C sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $97.86 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41636.0 shares.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Price Penry W (Director) sold a total of 16,718 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $98.39 per share for $1.64 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23015.0 shares of the CHD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 17, Hemsey Rene (E.V.P. HR) disposed off 2,275 shares at an average price of $99.56 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 6,202 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD).

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading 4.52% up over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is -20.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.