Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) is 77.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.79 and a high of $17.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COGT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.71% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.56% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.20, the stock is 23.65% and 44.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock 87.69% off its SMA200. COGT registered 79.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 131.00%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.28.

The stock witnessed a 34.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 264.51%, and is 13.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 8.02% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 301.06% and -11.37% from its 52-week high.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.50% this year

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.39M, and float is at 42.75M with Short Float at 12.06%.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fairmount Funds Management LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $8.25 per share for a total of $9.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.47 million shares.