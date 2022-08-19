Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE: DUK) is 7.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $95.48 and a high of $116.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DUK stock was last observed hovering at around $112.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $114.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.96% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -7.22% lower than the price target low of $105.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $112.58, the stock is 3.34% and 5.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 6.29% off its SMA200. DUK registered 5.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.29.

The stock witnessed a 9.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.38%, and is 3.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.56% over the month.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) has around 27605 employees, a market worth around $85.32B and $27.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.78 and Fwd P/E is 19.59. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.91% and -3.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 188.40% this year

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 770.00M, and float is at 769.20M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jamil Dhiaa M., the company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jamil Dhiaa M. sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $109.93 per share for a total of $76951.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58957.0 shares.

Duke Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that MCKEE E MARIE (Director) sold a total of 1,589 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $109.39 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 shares of the DUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 4,700 shares at an average price of $109.67 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 14,002 shares of Duke Energy Corporation (DUK).

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 6.89% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 20.77% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is 9.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.