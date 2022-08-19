Geron Corporation (GERN) turns bullish with gain of 68.71 points

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) is 79.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $2.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GERN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 27.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is 5.21% and 23.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 54.17% off its SMA200. GERN registered 75.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.60%.

The stock witnessed a 12.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.46%, and is 6.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 8.73% over the month.

Geron Corporation (GERN) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $721.12M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 121.23% and -17.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.70%).

Geron Corporation (GERN) Analyst Forecasts

Geron Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year

Geron Corporation (GERN) Top Institutional Holders

Geron Corporation (GERN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Geron Corporation (GERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Geron Corporation (GERN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) that is trading 111.74% up over the past 12 months and Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) that is -23.23% lower over the same period. Incyte Corporation (INCY) is -1.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.