Here are the top Institutional holders of Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) shares

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) is -38.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.59 and a high of $13.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NRDY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 21.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.76, the stock is -0.86% and 1.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.97 million and changing -11.25% at the moment leaves the stock -33.66% off its SMA200. NRDY registered -72.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.65%.

The stock witnessed a 18.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.54%, and is -7.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.76% over the week and 11.74% over the month.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $382.62M and $187.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 73.58% and -79.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-176.30%).

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nerdy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.90% this year

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.62M, and float is at 62.05M with Short Float at 7.57%.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN sold 7,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $15332.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.03 million shares.

Nerdy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $2.86 per share for $17445.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the NRDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN (10% Owner) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $2.81 for $1122.0. The insider now directly holds 135,869 shares of Nerdy Inc. (NRDY).