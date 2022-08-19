Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH)

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is -43.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.20 and a high of $46.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DISH stock was last observed hovering at around $18.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.25% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -2.5% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.45, the stock is -1.24% and 0.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -33.39% off its SMA200. DISH registered -56.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.89.

The stock witnessed a -4.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.68%, and is -4.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has around 14500 employees, a market worth around $9.42B and $17.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.69 and Fwd P/E is 13.06. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.85% and -60.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DISH Network Corporation (DISH) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DISH Network Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.60% this year

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 530.09M, and float is at 250.69M with Short Float at 10.68%.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at DISH Network Corporation (DISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DEFRANCO JAMES, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DEFRANCO JAMES bought 35,620 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $18.66 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

DISH Network Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that DEFRANCO JAMES (Director) bought a total of 33,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $20.63 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.12 million shares of the DISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, DEFRANCO JAMES (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $20.30 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 1,711,428 shares of DISH Network Corporation (DISH).

DISH Network Corporation (DISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -11.10% down over the past 12 months and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is -53.02% lower over the same period. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -29.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.