Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) is -18.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.20 and a high of $27.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IVZ stock was last observed hovering at around $18.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.6% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.75% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.68, the stock is 4.46% and 9.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -9.96% off its SMA200. IVZ registered -22.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.76.

The stock witnessed a 8.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.89%, and is 1.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has around 8506 employees, a market worth around $8.24B and $6.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.05 and Fwd P/E is 8.41. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.89% and -30.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invesco Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 164.10% this year

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 456.50M, and float is at 367.07M with Short Float at 2.11%.

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 44 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MM Asset Management Holding LL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MM Asset Management Holding LL bought 827,590 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $16.21 per share for a total of $13.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81.33 million shares.

Invesco Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that MM Asset Management Holding LL (10% Owner) bought a total of 827,590 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $16.08 per share for $13.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80.5 million shares of the IVZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Vacheron Terry (Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $17.40 for $69600.0. The insider now directly holds 10,696 shares of Invesco Ltd. (IVZ).

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Morgan Stanley (MS) that is trading -9.41% down over the past 12 months and BlackRock Inc. (BLK) that is -17.37% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is -11.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.