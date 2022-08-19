Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) is 48.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HYMC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is -10.15% and -18.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -13.22% off its SMA200. HYMC registered -41.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 133.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.27.

The stock witnessed a -11.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.67%, and is -7.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $178.40M and $68.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 220.92% and -70.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-89.40%).

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.40% this year

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 197.12M, and float is at 155.74M with Short Float at 4.55%.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sprott Eric, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sprott Eric sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $1.27 per share for a total of $6.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18.41 million shares.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 7,817,401 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $0.92 per share for $7.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the HYMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 38,299 shares at an average price of $1.04 for $39923.0. The insider now directly holds 8,552,518 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC).