MetLife Inc. (MET) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

MetLife Inc. (NYSE: MET) is 8.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.05 and a high of $73.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MET stock was last observed hovering at around $67.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.06% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -0.01% lower than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $68.01, the stock is 6.47% and 8.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 4.43% off its SMA200. MET registered 11.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.92%.

The stock witnessed a 10.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.41%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

MetLife Inc. (MET) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $53.35B and $68.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.94 and Fwd P/E is 8.19. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.21% and -7.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

MetLife Inc. (MET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MetLife Inc. (MET) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MetLife Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.60% this year

MetLife Inc. (MET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 809.70M, and float is at 670.75M with Short Float at 1.24%.

MetLife Inc. (MET) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at MetLife Inc. (MET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goulart Steven J, the company’s EVP & Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Goulart Steven J sold 56,857 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $70.29 per share for a total of $4.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

MetLife Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 21 that Khalaf Michel (President & CEO) sold a total of 42,748 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 21 and was made at $60.74 per share for $2.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the MET stock.

MetLife Inc. (MET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autoliv Inc. (ALV) that is trading -10.99% down over the past 12 months and Cigna Corporation (CI) that is 41.48% higher over the same period. Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is -46.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.