Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Volatility At 32.84%, Should You Add A Position?

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) is -51.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $2.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVFY stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $0.90, the stock is 7.31% and 14.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.07 million and changing -18.80% at the moment leaves the stock -32.95% off its SMA200. NVFY registered -54.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.47%.

The stock witnessed a 23.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.45%, and is 15.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.84% over the week and 15.13% over the month.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $6.14M and $13.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.81% and -66.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.90%).

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 27.00% this year

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.88M, and float is at 4.74M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading -10.37% down over the past 12 months and Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) that is -51.19% lower over the same period. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is -51.77% down on the 1-year trading charts.