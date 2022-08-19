Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE) is -44.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $9.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSFE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is 3.56% and 1.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.86 million and changing -1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -32.70% off its SMA200. PSFE registered -74.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.82%.

The stock witnessed a 5.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.79%, and is 5.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) has around 3500 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $1.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 57.11. Distance from 52-week low is 26.16% and -76.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.20%).

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.90% this year

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 724.69M, and float is at 545.24M with Short Float at 3.72%.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Paysafe Limited (PSFE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -21.82% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -11.06% lower over the same period. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is -62.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.