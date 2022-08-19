Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is 5.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.64 and a high of $112.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PM stock was last observed hovering at around $101.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $110.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.87% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.06% lower than the price target low of $93.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.50, the stock is 2.53% and 2.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 2.28% off its SMA200. PM registered -0.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.92%.

The stock witnessed a 11.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.35%, and is 1.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.39% over the week and 1.69% over the month.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has around 69600 employees, a market worth around $156.15B and $31.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.26 and Fwd P/E is 16.90. Profit margin for the company is 28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.35% and -10.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.20%).

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Philip Morris International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.55B, and float is at 1.55B with Short Float at 0.58%.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by De Wilde Frederic, the company’s Pres., European Union Region. SEC filings show that De Wilde Frederic sold 29,941 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $108.49 per share for a total of $3.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Philip Morris International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Barth Werner (Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $111.70 per share for $1.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75178.0 shares of the PM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Olczak Jacek (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $111.31 for $4.45 million. The insider now directly holds 326,907 shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM).

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Altria Group Inc. (MO) that is trading -5.41% down over the past 12 months.