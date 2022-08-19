Traeger Inc. (COOK) Volatility At 12.47%, Should You Add A Position?

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) is -70.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.88 and a high of $28.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COOK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -21.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.64, the stock is 5.65% and -8.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.83 million and changing 4.00% at the moment leaves the stock -57.45% off its SMA200. COOK registered -85.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.92.

The stock witnessed a -7.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.06%, and is -7.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.47% over the week and 9.67% over the month.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $468.18M and $760.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.92. Profit margin for the company is -11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.61% and -87.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Traeger Inc. (COOK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Traeger Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -394.00% this year

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.89M, and float is at 107.70M with Short Float at 6.82%.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Traeger Inc. (COOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blosil Dominic, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Blosil Dominic sold 27,476 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $3.92 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Traeger Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 26 that HARDY JAMES H JR (Chief Supply Chain Officer) bought a total of 3,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 26 and was made at $13.91 per share for $50093.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the COOK stock.

Traeger Inc. (COOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) that is trading -9.97% down over the past 12 months and Weber Inc. (WEBR) that is -36.95% lower over the same period.