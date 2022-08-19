Which institution holds the most shares in Comstock Inc. (LODE)

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) is -53.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LODE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.57% off the consensus price target high of $5.25 offered by analysts, but current levels are 88.57% higher than the price target low of $5.25 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -0.65% and -6.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -52.54% off its SMA200. LODE registered -78.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -58.81%.

The stock witnessed a -1.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.49%, and is 2.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.99% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $45.38M and $0.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.23% and -82.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.60%).

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.80% this year

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.67M, and float is at 58.88M with Short Float at 3.45%.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Inc. (LODE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Drozdoff Leo M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Drozdoff Leo M bought 36,760 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $1.65 per share for a total of $60654.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Comstock Inc. (LODE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) that is -9.12% lower over the past 12 months. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) is -21.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.