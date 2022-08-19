Which institution holds the most shares in Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH)

Oak Street Health Inc. (NYSE: OSH) is -25.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.29 and a high of $54.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OSH stock was last observed hovering at around $25.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48%.

Currently trading at $24.82, the stock is -13.34% and 6.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 1.13% off its SMA200. OSH registered -46.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.32%.

The stock witnessed a -1.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.83%, and is -14.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $5.80B and $1.82B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.76% and -54.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.30%).

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.00% this year

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.65M, and float is at 218.56M with Short Float at 10.21%.

Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MYERS GRIFFIN, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that MYERS GRIFFIN sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $29.08 per share for a total of $1.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.0 million shares.

Oak Street Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that PYKOSZ MICHAEL T (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 15 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $29.32 per share for $440.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.19 million shares of the OSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, PRICE GEOFFREY M (Chief Innovation Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $29.08 for $1.16 million. The insider now directly holds 1,153,270 shares of Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH).