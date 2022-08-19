Which institution holds the most shares in The AES Corporation (AES)

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is 7.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.62 and a high of $26.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AES stock was last observed hovering at around $25.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.01% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.69% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -13.13% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $26.02, the stock is 14.22% and 20.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.18 million and changing 4.04% at the moment leaves the stock 14.97% off its SMA200. AES registered 9.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.87%.

The stock witnessed a 30.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.62%, and is 6.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

The AES Corporation (AES) has around 8450 employees, a market worth around $17.00B and $11.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.78. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.74% and -1.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

The AES Corporation (AES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The AES Corporation (AES) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The AES Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.30% this year

The AES Corporation (AES) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 668.00M, and float is at 665.71M with Short Float at 1.69%.

The AES Corporation (AES) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The AES Corporation (AES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILLER JAMES H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MILLER JAMES H sold 19,280 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $21.68 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The AES Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Coughlin Stephen (EVP and CFO) bought a total of 47,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $21.30 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 67622.0 shares of the AES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Gluski Andres (President and CEO) disposed off 524,511 shares at an average price of $23.78 for $12.47 million. The insider now directly holds 1,143,724 shares of The AES Corporation (AES).

The AES Corporation (AES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 6.89% up over the past 12 months and Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is 5.17% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is 9.84% up on the 1-year trading charts.