Which institution holds the most shares in The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX)

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is -10.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.69 and a high of $77.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TJX stock was last observed hovering at around $68.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $76.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.43% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -4.63% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.01, the stock is 7.27% and 12.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.77 million and changing -0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 4.41% off its SMA200. TJX registered -6.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.36%.

The stock witnessed a 7.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.99%, and is 5.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has around 340000 employees, a market worth around $78.39B and $49.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.64 and Fwd P/E is 19.16. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.67% and -12.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (36.30%).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.18B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 1.23%.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sherr Richard, the company’s SEVP, Group President. SEC filings show that Sherr Richard sold 46,997 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $62.25 per share for a total of $2.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

The TJX Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Canestrari Kenneth (SEVP – Group President) sold a total of 35,827 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $61.04 per share for $2.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TJX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Goldenberg Scott (SEVP, CFO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $62.03 for $1.86 million. The insider now directly holds 119,127 shares of The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX).

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -11.10% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -6.73% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -30.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.