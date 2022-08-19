Which Institutions Own Shares In BlackBerry Limited (BB)?

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is -27.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $12.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -35.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is 4.75% and 13.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -7.80% off its SMA200. BB registered -33.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.59%.

The stock witnessed a 9.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.80%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) has around 3325 employees, a market worth around $3.87B and $712.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.59% and -45.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BlackBerry Limited (BB) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.10% this year

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 576.88M, and float is at 566.98M with Short Float at 5.74%.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ERIKSSON MATTIAS, the company’s President of IoT. SEC filings show that ERIKSSON MATTIAS sold 12,391 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $5.55 per share for a total of $68770.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26672.0 shares.

BlackBerry Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Dickman Marjorie (Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer) sold a total of 68,519 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $5.70 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 02, Dickman Marjorie (Chief Gv Aff & Pub Pol Officer) disposed off 16,194 shares at an average price of $6.90 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 68,519 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB).

BlackBerry Limited (BB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -11.28% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 18.99% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 9.55% up on the 1-year trading charts.