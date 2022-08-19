Which Institutions Own Shares In Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) is 67.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.95 and a high of $103.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHK stock was last observed hovering at around $98.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.92%.

Currently trading at $102.25, the stock is 11.48% and 17.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 3.99% at the moment leaves the stock 34.40% off its SMA200. CHK registered 106.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.43%.

The stock witnessed a 13.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.25%, and is 7.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $12.24B and $8.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.01 and Fwd P/E is 5.46. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.23% and -0.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (80.20%).

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 105.40% this year

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.81M, and float is at 114.45M with Short Float at 16.79%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wichterich Michael, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 27 at a price of $85.65 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25318.0 shares.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Wichterich Michael (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $81.50 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23318.0 shares of the CHK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR (President and CEO) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $82.04 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 35,891 shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK).