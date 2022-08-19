Which Institutions Own Shares In Datadog Inc. (DDOG)?

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is -38.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.12 and a high of $199.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $110.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.57% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.86% off the consensus price target high of $214.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -5.24% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.45, the stock is 3.26% and 8.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.15 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -18.81% off its SMA200. DDOG registered -17.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.07%.

The stock witnessed a 8.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.28%, and is -4.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 5.87% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 3200 employees, a market worth around $34.35B and $1.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6080.56 and Fwd P/E is 99.59. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.92% and -45.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 314.80M, and float is at 262.14M with Short Float at 3.56%.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 106 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Acocella Kerry, the company’s General Counsel/Corp Secy. SEC filings show that Acocella Kerry sold 4,134 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $114.51 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44873.0 shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Richardson Julie (Director) sold a total of 3,906 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $116.03 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3932.0 shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, OBSTLER DAVID M (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $120.25 for $1.2 million. The insider now directly holds 209,810 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).