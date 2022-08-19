Which Institutions Own Shares In Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)?

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is -13.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.83 and a high of $58.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLF stock was last observed hovering at around $48.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $52.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.59% off the consensus price target high of $60.67 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 0.1% higher than the price target low of $48.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.18, the stock is 3.82% and 4.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -7.19% off its SMA200. SLF registered -7.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.14%.

The stock witnessed a 8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.19%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 1.55% over the month.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has around 24589 employees, a market worth around $27.75B and $30.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.64 and Fwd P/E is 7.44. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.49% and -17.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Life Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.40% this year

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.00M, and float is at 585.61M with Short Float at 0.80%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sun Life Assurance Co of Canad, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sun Life Assurance Co of Canad bought 440,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $11.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -1.01% down over the past 12 months and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is -4.65% lower over the same period. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is -0.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.