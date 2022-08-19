Who are the Institutional Holders in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA)?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA) is -16.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.47 and a high of $116.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RETA stock was last observed hovering at around $19.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.72% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.0% off the consensus price target high of $76.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 18.37% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.04, the stock is -20.01% and -28.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 14.08% at the moment leaves the stock -41.97% off its SMA200. RETA registered -80.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.67%.

The stock witnessed a -35.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.91%, and is 5.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) has around 346 employees, a market worth around $802.04M and $10.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.33% and -81.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-131.30%).

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 36.47M, and float is at 30.25M with Short Float at 16.69%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Soni Manmeet Singh, the company’s COO and CFO. SEC filings show that Soni Manmeet Singh bought 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $26.22 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19000.0 shares.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -58.64% lower over the past 12 months.