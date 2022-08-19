Who are the Institutional Holders in Synopsys Inc. (SNPS)?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is 1.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $255.02 and a high of $391.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNPS stock was last observed hovering at around $381.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.68% off its average median price target of $422.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.95% off the consensus price target high of $455.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -6.66% lower than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $373.32, the stock is 1.82% and 12.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.92 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 15.64% off its SMA200. SNPS registered 28.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.69%.

The stock witnessed a 12.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.96%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.45% over the month.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has around 16361 employees, a market worth around $55.86B and $4.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.11 and Fwd P/E is 38.68. Profit margin for the company is 21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.39% and -4.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 153.09M, and float is at 152.09M with Short Float at 1.26%.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghazi Sassine, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Ghazi Sassine sold 4,651 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $300.67 per share for a total of $1.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45173.0 shares.

Synopsys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Pham Trac (CFO) sold a total of 18,393 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $307.03 per share for $5.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39811.0 shares of the SNPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 07, RUNKEL JOHN F JR (GC & Corporate Secretary) disposed off 3,463 shares at an average price of $330.00 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 22,623 shares of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is trading -15.00% down over the past 12 months and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is -11.65% lower over the same period. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -29.26% down on the 1-year trading charts.