Who are the Institutional Holders in Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)?

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) is 1.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.07 and a high of $142.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $85.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 27.29% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.71% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -61.34% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.94, the stock is 33.93% and 50.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.99 million and changing 31.86% at the moment leaves the stock 17.27% off its SMA200. WOLF registered 44.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$51.32.

The stock witnessed a 40.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.21%, and is 32.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has around 3466 employees, a market worth around $13.21B and $663.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1360.72. Profit margin for the company is -57.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.49% and -20.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.70%).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.90% this year

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.60M, and float is at 122.90M with Short Float at 8.07%.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dorchak Glenda, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dorchak Glenda sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $75.79 per share for a total of $75794.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7591.0 shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that LE DUY LOAN T (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $75.23 per share for $75230.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22540.0 shares of the WOLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, REPLOGLE JOHN B (Director) acquired 7,463 shares at an average price of $67.65 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 68,235 shares of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -1.40% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 19.08% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 6.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.