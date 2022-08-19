Who is the Top Investor In Clarus Corporation (CLAR)?

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is 4.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.43 and a high of $31.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLAR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.85% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -20.25% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.86, the stock is 30.39% and 39.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 24.87% off its SMA200. CLAR registered 8.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.64%.

The stock witnessed a 42.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.42%, and is 14.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $455.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.29 and Fwd P/E is 17.03. Profit margin for the company is 6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.53% and -7.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 311.70% this year

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.23M, and float is at 25.04M with Short Float at 25.24%.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Clarus Corporation (CLAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENNING MICHAEL A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENNING MICHAEL A sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $28.56 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Clarus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that HENNING MICHAEL A (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $28.62 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CLAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 31, KANDERS WARREN B (Executive Chairman) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $22.01 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 1,528,464 shares of Clarus Corporation (CLAR).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading -45.63% down over the past 12 months and Callaway Golf Company (ELY) that is -11.66% lower over the same period. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is -22.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.