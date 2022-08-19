Who is the Top Investor In Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO)?

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) is -51.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.69 and a high of $9.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CTSO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $2.03, the stock is -2.00% and -4.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 12.78% at the moment leaves the stock -38.14% off its SMA200. CTSO registered -72.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.08.

The stock witnessed a -9.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.97%, and is 3.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.40% over the week and 8.58% over the month.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) has around 221 employees, a market worth around $91.19M and $37.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -94.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.12% and -79.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.20%).

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -180.50% this year

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 43.56M, and float is at 39.66M with Short Float at 1.80%.

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Capponi Vincent, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Capponi Vincent bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $1.80 per share for a total of $3600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Cytosorbents Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Chan Phillip P. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,221 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $1.85 per share for $4109.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the CTSO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Capponi Vincent () acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $2.00 for $6000.0. The insider now directly holds 441,545 shares of Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO).

Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hologic Inc. (HOLX) that is trading -6.16% down over the past 12 months and Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) that is 69.40% higher over the same period. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -3.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.