Who is the Top Investor In Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) is 20.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.81 and a high of $20.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICPT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.98% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -97.0% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $19.70, the stock is 28.42% and 37.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 5.18% at the moment leaves the stock 23.18% off its SMA200. ICPT registered 38.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.76%.

The stock witnessed a 35.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.24%, and is 22.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.85% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) has around 437 employees, a market worth around $536.04M and $316.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.24% and -3.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.00%).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) is a “Hold”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.60% this year

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.75M, and float is at 28.46M with Short Float at 37.45%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 17.95% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 9.16% higher over the same period. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is -32.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.