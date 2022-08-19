Who is the Top Investor In NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK)?

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is -8.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.55 and a high of $30.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NLOK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.03% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 8.22% higher than the price target low of $25.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.77, the stock is -3.69% and 0.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -6.86% off its SMA200. NLOK registered -7.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.58%.

The stock witnessed a -3.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.13%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $13.50B and $2.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.52 and Fwd P/E is 12.23. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.30% and -23.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.90%).

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 578.00M, and float is at 569.18M with Short Float at 3.16%.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Feld Peter A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Feld Peter A bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $22.03 per share for a total of $11.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.02 million shares.

NortonLifeLock Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Feld Peter A (Director) bought a total of 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $22.02 per share for $13.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.64 million shares of the NLOK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 13, Feld Peter A (Director) acquired 1,400,000 shares at an average price of $22.38 for $31.33 million. The insider now directly holds 9,181,938 shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK).

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -0.19% down over the past 12 months and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is -10.72% lower over the same period.