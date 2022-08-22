AGEN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Now

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -13.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $6.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 53.5% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.79, the stock is 2.40% and 17.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 6.22% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -51.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.84%.

The stock witnessed a -2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.17%, and is -6.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 8.44% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $762.20M and $320.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.69. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.20% and -58.91% from its 52-week high.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.03M, and float is at 230.39M with Short Float at 7.17%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Day Steven J,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that O’Day Steven J sold 38,679 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $3.06 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61321.0 shares.

Agenus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 19 that AGENUS INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 19 and was made at $12.00 per share for $16.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.88 million shares of the AGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, ARMEN GARO H (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 82,107 shares at an average price of $6.50 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 770,773 shares of Agenus Inc. (AGEN).

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -5.19% down over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 9.95% higher over the same period.