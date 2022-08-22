Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ARRY) is 33.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $27.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARRY stock was last observed hovering at around $22.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -23.53% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.00, the stock is 16.43% and 46.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.66 million and changing -5.66% at the moment leaves the stock 57.53% off its SMA200. ARRY registered 16.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$271.58.

The stock witnessed a 74.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.07%, and is -9.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.28% over the week and 9.83% over the month.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) has around 1348 employees, a market worth around $3.35B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.68. Profit margin for the company is -5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 285.67% and -24.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.20%).

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Array Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -217.80% this year.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.29M, and float is at 148.10M with Short Float at 13.38%.

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Patel Nipul M.,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Patel Nipul M. bought 4,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $21.95 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Array Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 19 that Stacherski Kenneth R. (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 5,776 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 19 and was made at $11.33 per share for $65431.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99658.0 shares of the ARRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 22, Brinker Erica (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 3,975 shares at an average price of $12.53 for $49811.0. The insider now directly holds 66,481 shares of Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY).

Array Technologies Inc. (ARRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flex Ltd. (FLEX) that is trading 5.82% up over the past 12 months.