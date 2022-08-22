Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 54.07% Upside

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) is -82.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $13.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $2.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.07% off the consensus price target high of $2.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.07% higher than the price target low of $2.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.24, the stock is -13.20% and -16.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing -5.34% at the moment leaves the stock -71.87% off its SMA200. ASTR registered -86.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.53%.

The stock witnessed a -16.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.73%, and is -22.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 9.55% over the month.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has around 324 employees, a market worth around $347.70M and $6.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.20% and -90.87% from its 52-week high.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) is a “Underweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 264.56M, and float is at 174.15M with Short Float at 18.97%.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by A/NPC Holdings LLC,the company’sformer 10% owner. SEC filings show that A/NPC Holdings LLC sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $1.39 per share for a total of $1.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20.89 million shares.

Astra Space Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that A/NPC Holdings LLC (former 10% owner) sold a total of 867,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $1.46 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.29 million shares of the ASTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, A/NPC Holdings LLC (former 10% owner) disposed off 2,000,000 shares at an average price of $1.59 for $3.18 million. The insider now directly holds 23,155,093 shares of Astra Space Inc. (ASTR).