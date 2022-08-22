Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -20.25% Change This Year

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is -20.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.67 and a high of $50.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BAC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.8%.

Currently trading at $35.48, the stock is 3.00% and 7.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.64 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -12.12% off its SMA200. BAC registered -11.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.99%.

The stock witnessed a 5.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.99%, and is -2.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has around 210000 employees, a market worth around $291.52B and $52.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.05 and Fwd P/E is 9.43. Profit margin for the company is 50.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.58% and -29.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.70% this year.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 8.12B, and float is at 8.03B with Short Float at 0.89%.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Bank of America Corporation (BAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sieg Andrew M.,the company’sPres, Merill Wealth Mgmt. SEC filings show that Sieg Andrew M. sold 18,407 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $45.12 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Bank of America Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 02 that BRAMBLE FRANK P (Director) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 02 and was made at $48.22 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36817.0 shares of the BAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, BRAMBLE FRANK P (Director) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $48.22 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 43,400 shares of Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

Bank of America Corporation (BAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -23.11% down over the past 12 months and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) that is -4.02% lower over the same period. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -2.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.