BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) down -73.53% since start of the year

BitNile Holdings Inc. (AMEX: NILE) is -73.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $2.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NILE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $3.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.36% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 87.19% higher than the price target low of $2.42 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -2.25% and 1.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.07 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -61.65% off its SMA200. NILE registered -85.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.59%.

The stock witnessed a -9.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.25%, and is -15.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.08% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) has around 323 employees, a market worth around $102.90M and $72.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.00% and -89.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BitNile Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year.

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Top Institutional Holders

BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AULT MILTON C III,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that AULT MILTON C III bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $0.34 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38.0 million shares.

BitNile Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that AULT MILTON C III (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $0.35 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37.0 million shares of the NILE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, AULT MILTON C III (Executive Chairman) acquired 958,385 shares at an average price of $0.39 for $0.37 million. The insider now directly holds 36,000,000 shares of BitNile Holdings Inc. (NILE).