Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) – The 84.94% Upside Potential Remains

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRN) is -27.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $6.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CGRN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.61% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 69.88% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.41, the stock is -5.68% and -6.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -38.83% at the moment leaves the stock -31.17% off its SMA200. CGRN registered -38.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.53%.

The stock witnessed a 37.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.68%, and is -26.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.74% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $60.30M and $72.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.55% and -64.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.00%).

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.90% this year.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.32M, and float is at 14.84M with Short Float at 1.25%.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jamison Darren,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Jamison Darren bought 5,475 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $4.69 per share for a total of $25678.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Jamison Darren (President & CEO) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $4.15 per share for $31125.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the CGRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, Powelson Robert F (Director) acquired 187 shares at an average price of $4.27 for $798.0. The insider now directly holds 21,188 shares of Capstone Green Energy Corporation (CGRN).