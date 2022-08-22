Check out this: Amyris Inc. (AMRS) could be on the verge of a big rally

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) is -46.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $16.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is 16.13% and 29.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.18 million and changing -18.87% at the moment leaves the stock -31.61% off its SMA200. AMRS registered -76.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.46%.

The stock witnessed a 28.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.01%, and is -23.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.06% over the week and 18.53% over the month.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has around 980 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $235.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -90.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.48% and -82.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.40%).

Amyris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.80% this year.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 319.92M, and float is at 226.36M with Short Float at 21.58%.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Amyris Inc. (AMRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Melo John,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Melo John bought 17,155 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $4.03 per share for a total of $69135.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.51 million shares.

Amyris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that Melo John (President and CEO) sold a total of 55,576 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $2.12 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.49 million shares of the AMRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, KELSEY NICOLE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER- SECRETARY) disposed off 94,033 shares at an average price of $1.80 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 63,333 shares of Amyris Inc. (AMRS).

Amyris Inc. (AMRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FutureFuel Corp. (FF) that is trading -8.05% down over the past 12 months and Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is 26.56% higher over the same period. TotalEnergies SE (TTE) is 24.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.