Dave Inc. (DAVE) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 12.31% Upside

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) is -94.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.54 and a high of $15.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAVE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $0.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.31% off the consensus price target high of $0.65 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 12.31% higher than the price target low of $0.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.57, the stock is -17.09% and -25.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -5.19% at the moment leaves the stock -89.63% off its SMA200. DAVE registered -94.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.16%.

The stock witnessed a -19.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.53%, and is -14.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.77% over the week and 17.29% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.93% and -96.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-130.80%).

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave Inc. (DAVE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -187.40% this year.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 371.99M, and float is at 194.79M with Short Float at 5.49%.

Dave Inc. (DAVE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Dave Inc. (DAVE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Section 32 Fund 1, LP,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Section 32 Fund 1, LP sold 2,094,168 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $0.60 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93.31 million shares.

Dave Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 656,654 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $0.66 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95.4 million shares of the DAVE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Section 32 Fund 1, LP (10% Owner) disposed off 361,633 shares at an average price of $0.74 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 96,055,844 shares of Dave Inc. (DAVE).