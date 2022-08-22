Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: HSCS) is 17.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $6.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HSCS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is -10.82% and 3.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.61 million and changing -10.71% at the moment leaves the stock 3.35% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 63.93% in the last 1 month, and is -32.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.16% over the week and 39.93% over the month.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $18.40M and $0.03M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 73.91% and -66.67% from its 52-week high.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.30% this year.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.20M, and float is at 5.93M with Short Float at 0.77%.