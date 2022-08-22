Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:INDO Stock Is Going Next

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) is 158.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $86.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INDO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 34.18% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.24, the stock is 17.98% and 6.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -7.65% at the moment leaves the stock -31.59% off its SMA200. INDO registered 44.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.54.

The stock witnessed a 13.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.25%, and is 16.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.79% over the week and 10.14% over the month.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $72.91M and $2.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 177.39% and -91.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-62.30%).

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.41M, and float is at 3.52M with Short Float at 13.96%.