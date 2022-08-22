Kellogg Company (K) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is 19.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.54 and a high of $76.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The K stock was last observed hovering at around $75.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76%.

Currently trading at $76.67, the stock is 3.14% and 6.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.58 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 14.35% off its SMA200. K registered 15.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.24%.

The stock witnessed a 9.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.75%, and is 1.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.22% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Kellogg Company (K) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $25.82B and $14.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.69 and Fwd P/E is 17.91. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.77% and 0.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.40% this year.

Kellogg Company (K) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 339.00M, and float is at 315.94M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Kellogg Company (K) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Kellogg Company (K) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold 146,153 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $75.27 per share for a total of $11.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56.88 million shares.

Kellogg Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) sold a total of 146,153 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $70.76 per share for $10.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57.02 million shares of the K stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 11, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST (10% Owner) disposed off 146,153 shares at an average price of $72.68 for $10.62 million. The insider now directly holds 57,170,297 shares of Kellogg Company (K).

Kellogg Company (K): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 13.38% higher over the past 12 months. The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) is 4.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.