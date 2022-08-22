These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is -23.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.82 and a high of $64.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $49.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $53.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.08% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -10.68% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $48.70, the stock is 6.75% and 10.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.01 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -6.64% off its SMA200. CSCO registered -14.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.68%.

The stock witnessed a 9.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.73%, and is 4.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has around 79500 employees, a market worth around $204.44B and $51.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.09 and Fwd P/E is 12.85. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.30% and -24.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cisco Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.15B, and float is at 4.14B with Short Float at 0.90%.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martinez Maria,the company’sEVP & Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Martinez Maria sold 4,674 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 13 at a price of $43.33 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that BHATT PRAT (SVP & Chief Acctg Officer) sold a total of 607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $43.10 per share for $26162.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79855.0 shares of the CSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Robbins Charles (Chair and CEO) disposed off 12,717 shares at an average price of $43.79 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 651,577 shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO).

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -3.58% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -13.27% lower over the same period. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 15.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.