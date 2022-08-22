These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) is -33.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.77 and a high of $64.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DKNG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.44% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.12% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -13.38% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.14, the stock is 7.39% and 26.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.47 million and changing -7.35% at the moment leaves the stock -12.45% off its SMA200. DKNG registered -64.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.77%.

The stock witnessed a 27.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.20%, and is -12.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $8.78B and $1.57B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -99.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.67% and -71.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.60%).

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DraftKings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 437.03M, and float is at 392.98M with Short Float at 10.00%.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Insider Activity

A total of 193 insider transactions have happened at DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 109 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Robins Jason. SEC filings show that Robins Jason sold 320,356 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $17.38 per share for a total of $5.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.25 million shares.

DraftKings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Robins Jasonsold a total of 338,027 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $15.58 per share for $5.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.57 million shares of the DKNG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, SLOAN HARRY (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $15.39 for $0.77 million. The insider now directly holds 153,035 shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG).